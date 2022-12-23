MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk & B760 Mortar Motherboards Pictured

More pictures of MSI's upcoming B760 series motherboards have leaked out which showcase a budget-friendly design.

MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk & MAG B760 Mortar Motherboards Pictured, MAX Variants Also Coming

Just a few days ago, we showed you the PCB diagrams of two of these motherboards which have leaked today. The MSI Intel B760 Motherboard lineup will include several DDR5 & DDR4 options designed for mainstream and budget users.

MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk motherboard comes with a full-ATX form factor design. (Image Credits: chi11eddog_)

The MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk motherboard had already leaked out a few days earlier. This board packs a 12+1 Phase (75A) VRM design which is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. The board has a full PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 and a PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe slot. There are also three M.2 slots which are rated at PCIe Gen 4.0 x4. All four M.2 slots have heatsinks and we can also note extra large heatsinks over the VRMs.

MSI MAG B760 Mortar motherboard comes with an mATX form factor design. (Image Credits: chi11eddog_)

Next up, we have the MSI MAG B760 Mortar WIFI motherboard which comes with a similar 12+1 Phase power delivery that makes use of 75A Dr.MOS MOSFETs. The CPU receives power through a dual 8-pin connector layout and the motherboard also comes with four DDR5/4 memory slots. Since this is an mATX motherboard, there are two M.2 Gen4 slots while PCIe slots include a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, 1x Gen 4.0 x4, and a Gen 3.0 x1 slot.

MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk & MAG B760 Mortar Motherboard Rear I/O:

MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk & MAG B760 Mortar Motherboard PCB Diagrams:

These aren't the only motherboards that MSI is working on. As mentioned earlier, there's also the MSI MPG B760I EDGE WIFI DDR4 and the MAX series motherboards. There will also be a few PRO options within the lineup but overall, the lineup looks pretty solid and we should expect more info around CES 2023 when Intel will officially launch its 13th Gen Non-K CPUs along with the B760 PCH.

News Source: chi11eddog