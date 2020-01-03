MSI launches the 27″ Optix MAG272QR Gaming Monitor, 1440p & 165Hz

MSI has added a new monitor to the current line of MAG gaming displays, the Optix MAG272QR. This monitor features a VA panel with a WQHD 2560x1440 resolution and a speedy 1 ms response time. This faster response time, along with the higher resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate, makes this monitor a good choice for gamers for a price of $349.99.

The Optix MAG272QR is a fantastic 27-inch, 1440p monitor for $349.

The features of this monitor are:

165 Hz refresh rate This monitor offers a refresh rate of 165 Hz, which has an increased benefit in fast-moving game genres such as FPS (or first-person shooter), fighters, and sports. These types of games require swift and precise movement, which an ultra-high refresh rate monitor will give you an advantage. This monitor also offers AMD Freesynce technology, which syncs the monitors refresh rate to your AMD GPU, which eliminates screen tearing and screen stuttering.



WQHD resolution This 27" monitor has an excellent resolution of 2560 x 1440, and this allows for much finer details while playing the games or watching movies. Being just 2 ft away from the monitor, you will see a significant increase in picture quality if you are moving up from a 1080p monitor.

Mystic Light The Optix gaming monitor's RGB lights provide a soft ambient light that can be synced with other MSI products that offer RGB lights. These lights can be changed and selected through both the MSI app and the software itself.













Gaming OSD Ease of use This software allows the player to control the monitor's settings using the keyboard and mouse. Link to profile This software also allows specific settings to be saved as presets and linked to certain games, and this means that the next time the game is loaded up, these settings will be set, creating much less work for the end-user. Hotkey This software allows for the brightness level, crosshair, and the blackness tuner to be configured in-game by setting a hotkey. Split window The split window software allows more than one window to be open at any given point. Remote display The remote display features allow you to not only turn your monitor on and off from your phone but also allows you to change the input from the same app on your phone.



Those are just some of the features of this monitor, and the Optix MAG272QR is a monitor that would be perfect for any gaming setup as long as you can afford the $349.99 on Amazon.