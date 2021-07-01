MSI Introduces the ARTYMIS 323CQR and 273CQR Curved Gaming Monitors

MSI has introduced two new gaming monitors to its already impressive curved monitor lineup, and these new monitors are called the ARTYMIS 323CQR and the ARTYMIS 273CQR. Both offer some impressive features for your gaming setup, like the 1000R curvature to the screen, the 1ms response time, and the 165 Hz refresh rate. At the time of writing, MSI has yet to release any pricing for these monitors, but they have stated that both monitors are expected to be available in July.

The ARTYMIS 323CQR and 273CQR Curved Gaming Monitors offer a 1000R curvature and a 165 Hz refresh rate, making them ideal for nearly any gaming setup!

Both newly announced monitors feature a 1000R curvature to their displays; this curvature can also reduce your eyestrain during longer gaming sessions while also increasing the immersion in-game. The immersion is increased by having more of the screen in your view at all times. In addition to the 1000R curvature, these monitors utilize MSI's Smart Brightness 2.0 technology. This technology detects the surrounding area's light and sets the monitor's brightness and color temperature.

Viotech Released the GFI27DBXA 27-inch Gaming Monitor!





They utilize a VA panel, which allows for the high refresh rates of 165 Hz, a response time of 1 ms, and the WQHD resolutions. The high refresh rate and response time make these monitors perfect for high-action or fast-moving games.

They also feature a KVM switch that allows users to switch their connected keyboard and mouse between computers without needing to unplug a single cord. Another fantastic feature that these monitors offer is the built-in headset hanger and mouse bungee, which allows for a higher level of customization for your gaming setup.

These gaming monitors come with an adjustable stand; the included stand allows for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments. It allows for tilt adjustments ranging from -5°~20°, while the height adjustments can range up to 100 mm. The swivel adjustments can range from -75°~75°, allowing users to easily change their setup to offer the highest comfort level during long gaming sessions.

MSI has yet to announce any pricing information for the ARTYMIS 323CQR or the ARTYMIS 273CQR gaming monitors, but MSI did state that they expect these monitors to be available in July.