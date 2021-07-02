Green House Gaming Announced The 27-Inch IGZO Gaming Monitor!

The Japanese company called Green House gaming may not be well known, but they are one of the first monitor manufacturers to utilize an IGZO panel. This new type of technology isn't a new type of panel but a new type of transistor in the TFT, or thin-film-transistor, backplane. Green House Gaming has yet to announce any pricing information for the GH-ELCG27WA-BK gaming monitor but has stated it to be available in early July.

The GH-ELCG27WA-BK gaming monitor uses IGZO transistors in its panel to offer both a high refresh rate of 165 Hz and fantastic visuals!

The GH-ELCG27WA-BK Gaming monitor offers a combination of both design and function. It features a 165 Hz refresh rate and utilizes the IGZO, an acronym for Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide, transistors instead of using the standard transistors in TN, VA, IPS, and even OLED panels. Since this new technology isn't a new type of panel, it can be implemented in nearly any panel type. This technology is often used in TVs and Smartphones because of its ability to show both vivid colors and create some fantastic visuals.

MSI Introduces the ARTYMIS 323CQR and 273CQR Curved Gaming Monitors

In addition to this new type of transistor, this monitor offers a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 2 ms response time, which is perfect for FPS and Racing-simulator games. Only the DisplayPort connection supports the 165 Hz refresh rate, while the HDMI connection offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This monitor offers support for Adaptive-Sync, which matches the monitor's refresh rate with the frames being produced by your graphics cards; this eliminates any screen stuttering or screen tearing, allowing for a higher level of immersion.





This gaming monitor comes with an adjustable stand that offers tilt, swivel, and height adjustments to ensure that using this monitor is both functional and comfortable for long gaming sessions. The included stand also features an included headset hanger, allowing you to save space on your desk.

Green House Gaming has yet to announce the price for the GH-ELCG27WA-BK gaming monitor, but they have stated that this monitor will be available later this month.