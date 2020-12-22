MSI Introduces the Optix MAG301CR2 Widescreen Monitor

MSI has introduced a new version of its Optix MAG301CR widescreen monitor. This new version is called the Optix MAG301CR2 Widescreen monitor, which features a curvature of 1500R, a WFHD resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz. MSI has already created a product page for this new monitor, listing some of its features.

The Optix MAG301CR2 Ultra-wide screen gaming monitor features a price of 30" and a maximum refresh rate of up to 200 Hz

MSI has announced the Optix MAG301CR2 Ultra-Widescreen gaming monitor offering a WFHD resolution, a curvature of 1500R, and a 1 ms response time. This monitor has a maximum refresh rate of up to 200 Hz and HDR support, allowing for smooth gameplay and fantastic visuals. These technical specifications allow for this gaming monitor a perfect choice for any gaming setup. This monitor's panel size is 29.5" with a maximum brightness of 300 nits and support for FreeSync Premium, and this technology allows for smooth and tear-free while gaming at a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz.

iiyama Adds Two Monitors, the G2466HSU and GB3266QSU, to the G-Master Series

The Optix MAG301CR2 gaming monitor offers Wide Color Gamut, which has more coverage than standard gaming monitors; this Wide Color Gamut allows for a much more immersive gaming experience, gameplay colors looking much more refined and realistic. This monitor also features HDR support, which produces images with more details and appears similar to what is seen by the human eye when compared to traditional monitors.

This monitor using a VA panel to supply both the high refresh rate and a 1 ms response time, making it perfect for gamers who enjoy first-person shoots, racing sims, and sports games. This gaming monitor's included stand allows for height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, and this monitor also features 75 mm x 75 mm mounting holes. For connectivity, this monitor features a single DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a single Type-C port; alongside the video inputs, there are two USB Type-A ports.

MSI has yet to release information regarding when the Optix MAG301CR2 gaming monitor will be available for purchase or this widescreen monitor's price. This monitor will most likely be priced similarly to the MSI Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor, which features a price of $349.99 on Amazon.