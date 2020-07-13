ASUS has introduced the TUF Gaming VG27VQ curved monitor which offers a165 Hz refresh rate with a 1 ms response time making this monitor perfect for a high-end gaming setup. This monitor offers features like utilizing a VA Panel, Support for FreeSync Premium, and an Ergonomic Stand.

This monitor features not only a 1920 x 1080 resolution but also a curvature, which allows for less eye strain. The curvature of this monitor is 1500R, and the monitor has a size of 27 inches. These specifications will enable the monitor to deliver great visuals from all angles, and the curvature of the monitor makes each edge of the monitor equal distance from the eyes.

The TUF Gaming VG27VQ curved gaming monitor offers a higher refresh rate from the standard 144 Hz that most gaming monitors utilize. The 165 Hz refresh rate provides an advantage in various gaming genres, like racing, real-time strategy, and first-person shooter games.

In addition to the higher than average refresh rate, this monitor features extremely low motion blur. The TUF Gaming VG27VQ achieves a 1 ms response time and eliminated and smearing, motion blur, and this makes objects in motion look significantly sharper, overall. This monitor features a max brightness of 400 cd/m² with a contrast ratio of 3000:1.









For connectivity, this monitor features a total of three different video inputs. These video inputs include a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a Dual-Link DVI port, allowing for a large amount of connectivity. In addition to the video input, This monitor has an audio input as well as an earphone jack.

This monitor comes with a fantastic ergonomic stand, and this stand features support for tilt, swivel, and height adjustment. The tilt support from this stand features tilt support for up to 26° to even -5°. The height adjustment supplied by this stand is up to 120 mm. For wall mounting, this monitor features VESA support for 100 X 100 mm mounting holes. Sadly, ASUS hasn't revealed any information regarding pricing at this time.