MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, announces the availability of their new 30-inch ultrawide (21:9) Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor. Offering a wider viewing angle and more real estate with WFHD resolution, gamers now have more room for multitasking for improved productivity. They will also be able to enjoy its fluid 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for minimal screen tear while gaming.

Few Times Have We Seen Such A High Refresh Rate On A Display Larger Than 27 Inches, But MSI Pulled It Off With The Optix MAG301CR At 30 Inches And 200Hz

Designed for games that require quick and precise movements, the 30-inch, 2560x1080 resolution monitor features FreeSync technology, matching the display’s refresh rate with the GPU for ultra-smooth gameplay. Optix MAG301CR also boasts High Dynamic Range (HDR), delivering better color accuracy, contrast, and reproducing images comparable to those seen with the human eye.

Intel Z490 Motherboards For Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPUs Now Available For Pre-Order at Various Retailers – Z490 Motherboard Prices Detailed











“We designed the Optix MAG301CR with multitasking gamers in mind. Compared to traditional 16:9 panels, our 21:9 aspect ratio brings an increased screen size and a wider viewing angle, meaning more space to have multiple windows open at once while gaming, web browsing, or watching videos,” said Andy Tung (CEO of MSI US). “We’re excited to bring gamers a monitor that not only fits their day-to-day needs but also gives them a competitive edge over competitors thanks to smoother gameplay, plenty of customization options, and performance that can keep up with even the most demanding games.”

For the first time on MSI monitors, gamers can completely tailor their display’s height, tilt, swivel, and pivot to their optimal orientation and the perfect angle. MSI has also included its newest Gaming OSD App 2.0, software to seamlessly adjust settings and in-game display hotkeys. Also included with MSI’s software, Night Vision amplifies details in dark areas of the screen while avoiding overexposure. The Optix MAG301CR is available at Newegg or Amazon for $349.99.