It looks like initial retail shipments of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB graphics cards have already commenced. Spotted by Videocardz (via Lok LOK), the MSI Ventus 3X variant of the cards is being shipped out to US retailers which means we can expect an official announcement real soon.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB Custom Graphics Cards Being Shipped To Retailers In US, MSI's Ventus 3X OC Variant Spotted

The shipment consists of several graphics cards that are being shipped to US-based retailers. The boxes mention the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, Radeon RX 580, and GeForce GT 710 but also contain the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC which is listed with 12 GB memory. There are no more specifications provided but the cards are made in MSI's China facility and now headed out to retail markets.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & Rest of The GeForce RTX 30 Lineup To Get Revised Ampere GPUs To Tackle Cryptocurrency Mining





NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. Since the main core configuration is entirely brand new, the previously leaked clocks & TMU/ROP counts should now be dismissed.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA Calls Ampere GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Their Best Launch Ever, More Gamers Buying High-End GPUs

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to launch in mid-April for an MSRP of around $999 US. The card is rumored to launch in May.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-225? Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304? 3584? 3584 4864 5888 6144? 8704 10240? 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 192/ 104? 272 / 96 320 / 112? 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 192/ 48? 272 / 68 320 / 76? 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA 12.7 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA 25.4 TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA 101 TOPs 129.6 TOPs 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8-16 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA 360 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 912 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA 170W 200W 220W 250W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $329 $399 US $499 US $599 US? $699 US $999 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? February 2021 December 2020 29th October May 2021? 17th September April 2021? 24th September

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will make use of a revised Ampere GPU which will help tackle the cryptocurrency mining market as reported here. Expect more custom models to show up in the coming weeks.