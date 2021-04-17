  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB Graphics Card in MSI’s Ventus 3X OC Custom Flavor Spotted, Initial Shipments Commence

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC 12 GB NVIDIA Graphics Card

It looks like initial retail shipments of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB graphics cards have already commenced. Spotted by Videocardz (via Lok LOK), the MSI Ventus 3X variant of the cards is being shipped out to US retailers which means we can expect an official announcement real soon.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB Custom Graphics Cards Being Shipped To Retailers In US, MSI's Ventus 3X OC Variant Spotted

The shipment consists of several graphics cards that are being shipped to US-based retailers. The boxes mention the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, Radeon RX 580, and GeForce GT 710 but also contain the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC which is listed with 12 GB memory. There are no more specifications provided but the cards are made in MSI's China facility and now headed out to retail markets.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & Rest of The GeForce RTX 30 Lineup To Get Revised Ampere GPUs To Tackle Cryptocurrency Mining

Shipments contained the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB Ventus 3X OC custom graphics card have been spotted by Lok LOK Ivia Videocardz).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. Since the main core configuration is entirely brand new, the previously leaked clocks & TMU/ROP counts should now be dismissed.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA Calls Ampere GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Their Best Launch Ever, More Gamers Buying High-End GPUs

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to launch in mid-April for an MSRP of around $999 US. The card is rumored to launch in May.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225?Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2304?3584?3584486458886144?870410240?10496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 104?272 / 96320 / 112?328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48?272 / 68320 / 76?328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68-16 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA170W200W220W250W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th OctoberMay 2021?17th SeptemberApril 2021?24th September

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will make use of a revised Ampere GPU which will help tackle the cryptocurrency mining market as reported here. Expect more custom models to show up in the coming weeks.

