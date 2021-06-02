MSI Announces Its Lineup Of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Cards Featuring SUPRIM, Gaming Trio, & VENTUS 3X Models

With the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti less than a day away, MSI has announced its lineup of RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. Offerings include models from MSI's SUPRIM, Gaming Trio, and Ventus 3X families.

MSI Can Push The Performance Of The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti With SUPRIM Family Of Graphics Cards

Starting off with the enthusiast offering, MSI is offering the SUPRIM and SUPRIM X for both the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti. The SUPRIM series graphics cards take advantage of the TRI FROZR 2S cooling system with the TORX FAN 4.0 and an advanced interior cooling design to adequately cool every part of the GPU. In addition to the powerful cooling, the custom PCB features a 20 phase power design and an increased TGP at 400W all powered through a triple 8-pin PCIe power connector. This allows the card to boost up to 1830 Mhz. The shroud of the card features polished aluminum as well as a polished aluminum backplate with plenty of RGB lighting which can be controlled through the Dragon Center software. For a deeper look into the entirety of the card, you can check out our review of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM.

Gigabyte Announces NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti AORUS, GAMING, VISION, & EAGLE Graphics Cards















Taking a step down, we reach the Gaming Trio series which will offer both the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. The MSI Gaming Trio cards are similar to the SUPRIM cards as they also take advantage of the TRI FROZR 2 cooling system which uses the high-performance TORX FAN 4.0. The shroud features an angled design opting for a matte black finish with silver accents. The backplate also features a matte black finish. Throughout the card, there is RGB lighting which is addressable through MSI's Dragon Center software.

























The entry-level model for MSI will be the Ventus 3X which will also be offered as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and an RTX 3070 Ti. The Ventus 3X models feature the TORX Fan 3.0 to provide good cooling. The aluminum backplate offers additional cooling as well with thermal pads. The overall aesthetic is matte black with a silver accent as well as having a brushed finish on the aluminum backplate. The more industrial aesthetic makes it look sleeker and it would fit right in with a lower profile, less flashy build.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will launch tomorrow, June 3rd, for $1199 (FE model) and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will launch June 10th for $599 (FE model). The higher-end custom models will carry a premium price tag. Here is a full review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to help you in your decision whether to buy an RTX 3080 Ti.