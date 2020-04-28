Stuck at Home? Get the Supretro Handheld Game Console on Discount and Play Nostalgic Titles

We are all stuck at home these days due to the global health crises and it's for our own good. Social distancing is the best we can do at this point to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus. However, while you are at home, you can indulge yourself in certain activities that will keep you preoccupied. If you're not a hardcore gamer, you can always get your hands on the Supretro Handheld Game Console that offers nostalgic games.

Get the Best Discount on the Supretro Handheld Game Console For a Limited Time Only

Also, the Supretro Handheld Game Console is available at a discount for a limited time only. What this means is that the price drop is only available for a limited time and it will get back to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the console's main features.

Main Features:

● 4GB EMMC + 32GB SD

With the large internal storage, the console built-in 2300 exciting puzzle casual games take you back to the fun of childhood. And support 128GB memory expansion, you can download games as many as you want.

● Play on TV

Easy to connect the game console with TV for a larger screen gaming experience. It will Maximize your visuals and share your fun with the whole family.

●Support Bluetooth & WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0 connection, the console can be connected to both Bluetooth handle and speaker. Supports WiFi download (over 10000 games have been uploaded) to constantly update your game library.

●4000mAh Rechargeable Battery

Come with a rechargeable 4000mAh Li-ion battery and a USB cable for plug and play. This kind of humanized design will eliminate many troubles. Keep playing for 8 hours!

●3.5 inch IPS HD Screen

Larger and Clearer Screen: 3.5-inch high-definition display, ensuring portability, while also taking into account the comfort of the games.

●Small and Lightweight

Compact and lightweight handheld game console, mini enough to carry around, the best choice in working style, free time and relaxation.

The Supretro Handheld Game Console features an IPS LCD display which is plenty sharp. It's built well and it is pretty durable so you can take it for a swing no problem. In addition to this, the best aspect of the Supretro Game Console is the ability to download games onto the console. It features WiFi and Bluetooth so you're not missing out on much.

If you're up for it, the Supretro Handheld Game Console in Yellow color option is available at a 16 percent off, which make the price come down to just $96.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Be sure to get the console as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi AIoT WiFi 6 Router Available at $135.99.