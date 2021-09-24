  ⋮    ⋮  

MorePowerTool Now Shows Compatibility With Windows 11 Prior To OS Release

By Jason R. Wilson
With Microsoft Windows 11 releasing on October 5, 2021, Igor Wallossek of Igor's Lab has released an updated MorePowerTool (MPT) after requests from his community.
MorePowerTool was originally created to "allow Radeon RX 5500 XT owners to get even more performance out off their GPUs." Aside from minor improvements and bug fixes, the MPT now has full integrated Microsoft Windows 11 compatibility.
[A]ll libraries have been reintegrated into the tool for safety reasons, in order to exclude possible incompatibilities from the outset. This also means that in the case of a purely new installation of Windows 11, no further runtime libraries need to be installed for the time being. This puts the whole process one hurdle lower again.
We reported in 2019 upon MPT's initial release. During our report, we found that "with AMD Wattman, you can achieve 1980 MHz on most cards but MPT goes even further. An additional 100 MHz is available to pretty much all users bringing the clock speed up to a resounding 2.1 GHz. The same tool can also be used to overclock RX 5700 XT GPUs as well. MPT works by writing SoftPowerPlayTables and increasing the power available to the GPU (this means you will almost certainly be exceeding your TDP limits as stated by the AIB so you better have a beefy GPU)."
Utilizing the MPT showed an increase of close to twelve percent when using the RX 5700 XT GPU. This free-use software is typically seen in paid software issued by GPU manufacturers. Benefiting from the more effective 7nm process is a great advantage for users.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is AMD's latest offering in the 7nm segment. Taking up the battle with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, the RX 5500 XT will not only compete against the upgraded Turing offering, but also the Radeon RX 590 which is currently being sold at discounted prices and has a really good price to performance value. Still, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT packs a lot of crunch for a little beast that it is.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT features 1408 stream processors which mean that there are 22 CUs or compute units featured on the card. It also packs 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs with clock speeds rated at 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz boost clocks. The card manages to deliver up to 5.19 TFLOPs of compute performance at 110W. The card comes in 8 GB and 4 GB GDDR6 memory options. The memory featured on the card runs across a 128-bit bus interface, delivering 224 GB/s bandwidth.

With the continued high cost of GPUs, and very little light shining at the end of the financial tunnel, having software available to help boost performance is a welcome addition to AMD users.

Source: Igor's Lab

