MorePowerTool Now Shows Compatibility With Windows 11 Prior To OS Release
[A]ll libraries have been reintegrated into the tool for safety reasons, in order to exclude possible incompatibilities from the outset. This also means that in the case of a purely new installation of Windows 11, no further runtime libraries need to be installed for the time being. This puts the whole process one hurdle lower again.
The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is AMD's latest offering in the 7nm segment. Taking up the battle with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, the RX 5500 XT will not only compete against the upgraded Turing offering, but also the Radeon RX 590 which is currently being sold at discounted prices and has a really good price to performance value. Still, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT packs a lot of crunch for a little beast that it is.
The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT features 1408 stream processors which mean that there are 22 CUs or compute units featured on the card. It also packs 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs with clock speeds rated at 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz boost clocks. The card manages to deliver up to 5.19 TFLOPs of compute performance at 110W. The card comes in 8 GB and 4 GB GDDR6 memory options. The memory featured on the card runs across a 128-bit bus interface, delivering 224 GB/s bandwidth.
With the continued high cost of GPUs, and very little light shining at the end of the financial tunnel, having software available to help boost performance is a welcome addition to AMD users.
Source: Igor's Lab
