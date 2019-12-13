AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Can Be Overclocked Up To 2.1 GHz On Air! Using Fan Made MorePowerTool

My friend Igor over at Igor'sLab posted something incredible. Just like the custom power profiles that a user posted a few weeks back, Igor's community has made a tool that allows the user to overclock their AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT and RX 5700 XT cards up to 2.1 GHz on air! Igor tells me that they have tested the tool up to 2.2 GHz and almost every card should be able to hit 2 GHz+ figures using MPT.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT can hit 2.1GHz OC on Air using MPT (Tool)

In another AMD fine-wine episode, we have a community developed MorePowerTool that allows Radeon RX 5500 XT owners to get even more performance out off their GPUs. While the RX 5500XT (you can read our review of it here) can generally be overclocked to 1875 MHz ish, even 1900, you will be hard-pressed to go over that limit using the conventional tools. With MPT however, you can easily blow past 2 GHz and achieve 2.1 GHz on most cards - with high quality dies even hitting 2.2 GHz. The best part? All of that is possible on-air thanks to the use of the 7nm process.

Without any further ado, here is a screenshot of the RX 5500XT running at 2.1 GHz:

With AMD Wattman, you can achieve 1980 MHz on most cards but MPT goes even further. An additional 100 MHz is available to pretty much all users bringing the clock speed up to a resounding 2.1 GHz. The same tool can also be used to overclock RX 5700 XT GPUs as well. MPT works by writing SoftPowerPlayTables and increasing the power available to the GPU (this means you will almost certainly be exceeding your TDP limits as stated by the AIB so you better have a beefy GPU).

Going from 1850 MHz to 2080 Mhz is an increase of almost 12% that you are getting pretty much free of cost (well, apart from the extra electricity consumed I guess) and that should help make AMD's already tantalizing value offering even better. The 7nm process truly shines here and we are starting to see the advantages of having a better physical process.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is AMD's latest offering in the 7nm segment. Taking up the battle with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, the RX 5500 XT will not only compete against the upgraded Turing offering, but also the Radeon RX 590 which is currently being sold at discounted prices and has a really good price to performance value. Still, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT packs a lot of crunch for a little beast that it is.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT features 1408 stream processors which mean that there are 22 CUs or compute units featured on the card. It also packs 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs with clock speeds rated at 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz boost clocks. The card manages to deliver up to 5.19 TFLOPs of compute performance at 110W. The card comes in 8 GB and 4 GB GDDR6 memory options. The memory featured on the card runs across a 128-bit bus interface, delivering 224 GB/s bandwidth.