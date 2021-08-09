More Than 50 Percent of iPhone Owners Are Not Looking to Upgrade to iPhone 13

Apple is expected to announce its highly anticipated flagship smartphones later this year, potentially next month in September. The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature a bevy of improvements in terms of design as well as under-the-hood. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models brought forth a new design with sharper edges and flat surfaces. While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will adopt the same design, there still are a number of differences. As a buyer, we have to decide if upgrading to the latest flagship will be a viable option. Henceforth, a survey was conducted which reveals that 44 percent of iPhone owners in the US will be upgrading to the iPhone 13 series later this year.

Survey Reveals 44 Percent of iPhone Owners Are Looking to Upgrade to the Upcoming iPhone 13 Series

The survey asked iPhone owners numerous questions about the forthcoming additions in iPhone 13 (via SellCell). To start off, the survey asked users about the highly anticipated 120Hz display on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 series will be equipped with a variable higher refresh rate display which will shift between 1Hz to 120Hz based on what is being displayed. It will consume less battery and it would be great for high-end games.

The survey reveals that 22 percent of iPhone users think that the higher refresh rate will be the most popular feature in iPhone 13 series. The Always-On display ranked third with 16 percent of respondents voting the feature to be the next big thing. We can safely presume that 39 percent of users thinking to upgrade to the latest iPhone is due to the display upgrade. The second feature ranking in the list is the in-display Touch ID. Take note that the feature might not arrive with the iPhone 13, but it is still worthy to see where user expectation lies.

In addition, the survey also details that 24 percent of iPhone owners are interested in upgrading to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while 38 percent of users insist on the standard iPhone 13. In addition, 24 percent of users state that they will be upgrading to the iPhone 13 Pro and only 7 percent of users want to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini. This is not a shocker since the iPhone 12 mini is the company's least favorite iPhone preferred by users.

The iPhone 13 survey was conducted with more than 3,000 users based in the US who are aged 18 years and older. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the story, as soon as we have a word. What are your favorite features coming to the next-in-line iPhone? Let us know in the comments.