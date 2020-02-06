Monster Hunter World Update 11.5 Out Now on PC, Adds Rajang and Frame Rate Options
A new Monster Hunter World update was released today by CAPCOM, bringing the game's version to 11.5 on PC (which recently got the Iceborne expansion).
Content-wise, the main addition of this Monster Hunter World update is all about the new Rajang monster, which is supposed to be a challenge even for the most experienced hunters.
There are also a bunch of PC specific additions, such as increased frame rate options, tweaks to the camera when using mouse and keyboard, and more.
The Monster Hunter World update 11.5 weighs roughly 2GB, though those who use the high-resolution textures pack will have to accommodate an extra 1.9GB on top of that. You may find the update's highlights below, while the full changelog can be read on the official website.
Main Additions / Changes
- New monster added
- Cutscene that unlocks the Volcanic Region in the Guiding Lands added
- Weapon augmentation and custom upgrades expanded
- New weapon trees, armor, and skills added
- You can now make your room public to other players.
You can change these settings from the start menu and selecting Communication, then Your Room, or by speaking to the Housekeeper in your room and selecting Room.
- Room-exclusive chat tab added
- Music player for changing the music in your room added
- New interactable decor added to your room in Seliana
- New rewards added for the Tailraider Safari when they explore the Guiding Lands
- Forgeable layered armor lineup added
- Monster spawn rates in the Guiding Lands adjusted
- Monsters that are lured out in the Guiding Lands will automatically be tracked by the scoutflies
- Target monster in the Guiding Lands will now appear in the log
- When a monster is lured out in the Guiding Lands, monsters already present will not leave as easily
- Kinsects can now be added to the wishlist
- Setting for your Seliana room's privacy added to the Gathering Hub's welcome message
- Decoration list order has been updated in accordance with their skills.
This change affects the following locations:
- Item Box > Sell Items > Decorations tab
- Item Box > Set Decorations > Current Equipment/Equipment Box
- Fixed an issue where supply items would not be returned when calling a loadout that contained empty spaces.(Supply items that exceed the space limit will be discarded.)
- For some pages in the monster field guide, rare carved materials are now listed according to priority.(The materials and chances of obtaining them have not changed.)
Additions and Adjustments
- Framerate display options have been increased to include: 30, 60, 90, 120, 144, 165, 240, and No Limit.
- Added two options for mouse and keyboard controls: "Aim Cancellation (Melee)" and "Aim Cancellation (Ranged)". These options determine whether or not entering item selection mode will cancel aiming mode.
- Changed the way camera control priorities work for mouse and keyboard controls. Previously, even when playing with mouse and keyboard, the game would prioritize gamepad shortcut controls when opening item selection mode with any "Item Control Settings" option other than "Type 3". Now, as long you don't click the middle mouse button to open up the gamepad shortcuts, the game will continue to prioritize camera controls.