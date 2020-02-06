Monster Hunter World Update 11.5 Out Now on PC, Adds Rajang and Frame Rate Options

A new Monster Hunter World update was released today by CAPCOM, bringing the game's version to 11.5 on PC (which recently got the Iceborne expansion).

Content-wise, the main addition of this Monster Hunter World update is all about the new Rajang monster, which is supposed to be a challenge even for the most experienced hunters.

There are also a bunch of PC specific additions, such as increased frame rate options, tweaks to the camera when using mouse and keyboard, and more.

The Monster Hunter World update 11.5 weighs roughly 2GB, though those who use the high-resolution textures pack will have to accommodate an extra 1.9GB on top of that. You may find the update's highlights below, while the full changelog can be read on the official website.

Main Additions / Changes Additions and Adjustments