Monster Hunter World PC Patch Released, Fixes CPU Utilization Issues

Monster Hunter World suddenly got a couple of critical issues with the recent release of the Iceborne expansion on PC. One was the abnormally high CPU utilization, while another bug corrupted save data in some cases.

CAPCOM released a new patch (roughly 250mb in size) a few hours ago that should fix both of those issues in Monster Hunter World, as detailed below.

- The patch fixes an issue where the save data would not properly convert to the new file format if the player save data and the game hasn't been updated post Kulve Taroth Update launch on October 30, 2018 (UTC 23:00). *For those with save data timestamped before October 30, 2018 (UTC 23:00), any customization done to the key configuration will be reset to its default value after applying the new patch. **The November 22, 2018 (UTC 0:00) Title Update added a customizable keyboard setup. If you convert from a save data that is timestamped before this November Title Update, the following error message will be displayed. Failed to load keyboard setting presets. Data is corrupt. This is non-issue and can be safely ignored since the user-generated custom configuration data did not exist in the pre-patch save data - The patch should improve (lower) CPU utilization during active gameplay. Please note the level of improvement may vary and is dependent on individual user's PC configuration and hardware component. Please note the patch will update MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE to Ver.10.12.01. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this issue may have caused.

The release of Monster Hunter World Iceborne on PC propelled the game to new sales records, as proudly announced days ago by CAPCOM. The expansion itself sold four million units already, while Monster Hunter World surpassed 15 million units in total, more than double the amount of units shifted by CAPCOM's second-best-selling game of all time, Resident Evil 5.