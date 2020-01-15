Monster Hunter World Tops 15 Million Units Worldwide; Iceborne Expansion Surpasses 4 Million Units Shipped

Capcom has announced that last year’s Monster Hunter World Iceborne expansion has shipped over 4 million units globally.

The publisher announced the news through a new press release. According to Capcom, shipped units include sales of the console version of the expansion, which was released back in September of 2019, and initial sales of the PC version on Steam. These sales numbers include digital sales of the Iceborne expansion and both physical shipments and digital sales of the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition which includes the base game and the Iceborne expansion.

Alongside the impressive shipment numbers for the Iceborne expansion, Capcom also announced that the base game, Monster Hunter World, has shipped over 15 million units globally as of January 2nd. As announced earlier, this is the first title in Capcom’s history to achieve this record. We’ve included a part of the official press release down below.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a mega-hit with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 61 million units as of January 15 , 2020. With Monster Hunter: World (MH:W) (released in January 2018), Capcom has continued to enhance the series' global brand value by promoting existing user engagement through regular updates while encouraging lapsed players to return and newcomers to join with free weapons and armor useful for completing the game's story, driving shipments of the game to 15 million units as of January 2, 2020—the first title in Capcom's history to achieve this record-high.

Monster Hunter World was launched back in January 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version was released later that year in August. The massive Iceborne expansion was released for consoles in September 2019. The expansion was released for PC through Steam last week.