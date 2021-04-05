Monster Hunter Rise Shipped 5+ Million Units in Less Than Two Weeks

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest action RPG in the acclaimed monster hunting series by CAPCOM, has already shipped over five million units in less than two weeks since its launch, the publisher revealed today. Nintendo Switch users clearly had a lot of thirst for a new installment in this franchise as they didn't get Monster Hunter World, which only launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Monster Hunter Rise is also coming to PC in early 2022. However, there is a way to play the game on PC already, via the Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx.

Monster Hunter Rise Looks Gorgeous at 1620p@60FPS via PC Emulator