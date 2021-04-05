Monster Hunter Rise Shipped 5+ Million Units in Less Than Two Weeks
Monster Hunter Rise, the latest action RPG in the acclaimed monster hunting series by CAPCOM, has already shipped over five million units in less than two weeks since its launch, the publisher revealed today. Nintendo Switch users clearly had a lot of thirst for a new installment in this franchise as they didn't get Monster Hunter World, which only launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Monster Hunter Rise is also coming to PC in early 2022. However, there is a way to play the game on PC already, via the Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx.
Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that will transport players to the colorful kamura village, an all-new serene mountain locale that attracts visitors with its unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. After hunters equip their armor and select from one of the various weapon types, all-new hunting grounds await, including the ancient shrine ruins and more. As players defeat monsters and progress through the game, items from fallen foes can be used to craft unique weapons and armor that will increase their chances of future success and survival. Hunters can tackle these challenges solo, or with up to three other players in local or cooperative online play.
Evolving the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise will provide players with an inventive set of new tools to track down and defeat threatening monsters. For the first time ever in a Monster Hunter game, wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a “wirebug” while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks.
The game will also debut new hunting partners called palamutes, personalized and rideable “canyne” companions that will provide players with a new set of attack options, while “felyne” palicoes will return as support characters for actions like healing.
