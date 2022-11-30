Monster Hunter Rise Rumored for PlayStation and Xbox (Including Game Pass) in 2023

Monster Hunter Rise has been well-received by fans of the franchise, but not all of them have been able to play it. The game started out as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, then got a PC port earlier this year, but PlayStation and Xbox owners have been left out in the cold. Well, that may be about to change.

According to reliable insider Tom Henderson, Monster Hunter Rise is slated to hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 in early 2023. The game is also said to be getting an Xbox Game Pass release. The big expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will launch on the new platforms later in Spring. The new ports are said to offer 4K/60fps gameplay, at least on the next-gen consoles.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but Henderson hits a lot more often than he misses. With no other Monster Hunter projects announced, it would make sense for Capcom to try to maximize the potential of MHR (which has already sold 11 million copies).

Haven’t been keeping up with Monster Hunter Rise? Wccftech’s Kai Powell found it to be one of the best games in the series in his full review…

“Despite my love for Monster Hunter World, I think Monster Hunter Rise might actually overtake it as my favorite title in the series. The ways that Capcom has streamlined the onboarding and pre-hunt experiences to give players more time to focus on the actual hunt itself show they respect the player's time, especially when they're trying to get three friends together for an afternoon of hunting. Once players get past the poor onboarding experience, the game might offer the series' best entry for first-time players while series veterans will fly over the competition with the new Wirebug mechanics.”

Monster Hunter Rise can currently be played on PC and Switch. Per Henderson, the game will be launching on Xbox and PlayStation on January 20, 2023.