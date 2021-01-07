Monster Hunter Rise to Feature Monster Riding Mechanics – Rumor
Monster Hunter Rise is apparently going to feature new monster riding mechanics that will allow hunters to ride monsters into battle.
In a new Reddit post, user PracticalBrush12 revealed that the upcoming new entry in the series will not feature mounting, but these new monster riding mechanics instead. While riding monsters, it will be possible to attack, dodge, and even slam the monster into walls repeatedly.
So apparently in Rise there will be no mounting, instead you can ride the monsters and use them for battling other ones. How cool is that? You can use it's attacks, dodge and slam it into a wall repeatedly!
While these new Monster Hunter Rise mechanics have yet to be officially revealed, there is a very high chance that they are indeed in the game. PracticalBrush12 not only revealed Monster Hunter Rise before its official announcement but also revealed Byleth and Steve coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before official confirmation.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to know if Monster Hunter Rise will indeed feature monster riding mechanics, as a new digital event will be aired later today.
Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch on March 26th. A timed playable demo will be released this month.
The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns to the Nintendo Switch!
Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 56.5
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.