Monster Hunter Rise Demo to Be Revealed in New Digital Event This Week

New information on the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise will be shared later this week in a new Digital Event.

The Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event will air on January 7th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CET on the series' YouTube and Twitch channels. During the event, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yasunori Ichinose will present a brand new trailer, reveal new information and announce a release date for the time-limited playable demo that is set to release this month. The Monster Hunter Rise playable demo will be set in the Flooded Forest and will allow players to confront new monsters like Somnacanth and Bishaten.

Tune in for details on the Monster Hunter Rise demo and a fresh new trailer! - 7th January at 2pm GMT

Monster Hunter Rise is the next entry in the long-running series by Capcom. Releasing on Nintendo Switch in a couple of months, the game will feature brand new gameplay systems like the Wire Action and the new Palamute companion as well as all those mechanics that fans of the series have come to love.

The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns to the Nintendo Switch! Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again. Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 26th. A PC version has also been revealed via a leak, but it has yet to be confirmed officially.