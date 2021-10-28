Monoprice Launches 32-Inch Dark Matter QHD Gaming Display With 165 Hz IPS Panel For $399 US

Monoprice has launched the Dark Matter 32" QHD IPS Gaming Display, adding another size option for gamers with an extremely quality display for $399.99.

Monoprice Unveils Dark Matter 32" QHD IPS Gaming Display With 165 Hz Refresh Rate For $399.99 US

The new Dark Matter 32" gaming display offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440p. With a superfast 165Hz native refresh rate including Adaptive-Sync technology to bring crisp and clear images while gameplay is intense, multimedia is fluid, and productivity is increasingly rampant.

Some of the Dark Matter 32" QHD IPS gaming display features include:

2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.2 video inputs

2560x1440p (QHD) maximum video resolution

165Hz refresh rate

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

Supports Adaptive-Sync technology

100 x 100 VESA mounting pattern

Monoprice's Dark Matter displays always feature a low profile and height-adjustable stand, but the 32" QHD IPS display also offers two DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 video inputs, allowing you to connect a host of video devices. Utilizing HDMI 2.0 technology, supported games can be played at 120Hz and offer next-gen experiences in whatever you push at it. Power consumption is extremely low, only pushing 60W. It is lightweight compared to other displays, weighing in at 15 lbs., so traveling with the display is not extremely cumbersome.

165HZ REFRESH RATE

The 165Hz refresh rate results in smoother gameplay and gives you a competitive edge when playing games at high frame rates. More frames being refreshed on the screen allows for quicker reaction times.

ADAPTIVE SYNC

Adaptive Sync technology puts an end to choppy gameplay and broken frame rates with a fluid, artifact‑free performance at virtually any framerate, including this monitor at its 165Hz maximum.

2560X1440 QHD RESOLUTION

This monitor features a maximum resolution of 2560x1440p, giving it stunning, high-resolution detail for an immersive gaming experience.

VESA COMPATIBILITY

The stand can be removed to allow access to the 100 x 100 VESA® mount pattern for use with a wall or desk mount.

As with all Monoprice Dark Matter gaming displays, the eCommerce site offers their A+ grade panel with their "1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee."

If you would like to purchase the Dark Matter 32" QHD IPS Gaming Display for yourself, head over to the Monoprice site where you can purchase the gaming display for $399.99, or $37/month with approved credit.