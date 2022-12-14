MSI’s Next-Gen MEG 342C QD-OLED Gaming Display Leaks Out, Features HDMI 2.1 & Ambient ‘SpectrumBar’

MSI's next-generation MEG 342C QD-OLED gaming display has leaked out & features some very cool features.

MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED Gaming Display Includes SpectrumBar For Full Ambient Lightning & HDMI 2.1 Support

The MSI MEG series gaming displays are some of the most premium monitors that one can buy. The latest iteration of these displays comes with QD-OLED (Quantum Dot) technology which has been featured on the mighty MEG 342C QD-OLED. This display has a load of features and to start things off, it comes with a 34" Curved (21:9) panel which has a maximum resolution of 3440x1440 (UWQHD) and a refresh rate of 175 Hz.

The main highlights of the MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED Gaming Display are that it comes with the latest HDMI 2.1 connectors (two of them) along with a DisplayPort 2.1 and a MiniDP connector. These are to make sure that the monitor is ready for the latest PC Graphics cards and consoles. There's also a KVM USB HUB on the back IO and the USB Type-C port can additionally allow up to 65W PD charging.

Rocking the black and gold aesthetics that MSI's MEG series is known for, the MEG 342C QD-OLED comes with a 1800R curvature and looks premium but the most unique aspect about this monitor is its SpectrumBar technology which might look like a standard RGB LED at the bottom of the panel but it's much more than that. In a demo provided by Chi11eddog, we can see that the Bar actually reacts to light and provides ambient lighting which looks great. This technology is patent pending but it does look awesome and the first time we have seen it on a gaming display.

As for launch and availability, the MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED is expected to be announced at CES 2023 which is just a few weeks away now so stay tuned for more information if you are looking forward to this glorious gaming display.