LG Electronics Launches New UltraGear Gaming Monitors Lineup Including 4K OLED With NVIDIA G-SYNC & AMD FreeSync Premium Options

LG Electronics announces the new UltraGear gaming monitor series — models 32GQ950, 32GQ850, and 48GQ900. Utilizing new design terminology, the latest display technology, and a broad scope of gaming and connectivity options, the 2022 UltraGear gaming monitors are prepared to fulfill gamers' hefty requirements for ultimate gaming graphics.

LG Electronics prepare for next-generational gaming experiences with the latest LG UltraGear gaming monitors.

Presenting select visual performance and speed, the 32GQ950 arrives furnished with a 4K Nano IPS display that showcases lifelike color with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology. At the same time, the 32GQ850 has a QHD Nano IPS display with ATW and a high 240Hz refresh rate, overclocked as high as 260Hz. The new series also includes the 48GQ900, the most anticipated display from the company to enter the OLED gaming monitor category.

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors Are The First To Be VESA AdaptiveSync Certified Displays

LG UltraGear monitors mark sleek gaming aesthetic with intense, angular frames and Hexagon Lighting. The new UltraGear series produces stunning, exceptional picture quality and super-fast response time. The two 32-inch displays utilize LG's cutting-edge Nano IPS 1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display technology and the 48GQ900 through a high-end, 48-inch, 0.1 millisecond LG OLED panel. The new LG 2022 monitors offer the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, allowing elements such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and aid for speedy 4K gaming on PCs and the latest console systems.

The UltraGear 32GQ950 is a 4K resolution, measuring at 3,840 x 2,160 px, is a gaming powerhouse monitor that offers a Nano IPS 1ms gaming display and is the company's initial 4K model to execute ATW Polarizer technology. The monitor will improve the panel's capability to provide vibrant, true-to-life colors and deep, dark blacks spanning a wide viewing angle. The new series of gaming monitors from LG are VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified and offer increased peak brightness (1,000 nits) and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, along with a user-friendly connection to PC systems and consoles with dual HDMI 2.1 ports.

The 32-inch UltraGear 32GQ850 has the loftiest refresh rate of the new lineup — 240Hz, overclocked at 260Hz — and a 1ms response time, which supplies the silky, snappy performance current AAA games mandate. LG's VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitor has a QHD Nano IPS panel, measuring at 2,560 x 1,440 px, and ATW Polarizer technology that assures seamless visuals and uniform colors from nearly any vantage area. The 32GQ850 also arrives with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, covers 98% of DCI-P3, and has a three-sided borderless aesthetic that attracts gamers, bringing them deeper into the action.

LG UltraGear's foremost OLED gaming monitor, the 48GQ900, offers a Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning offering, presenting a self-emissive, 48-inch 4K display that delivers a 120Hz refresh rate overclocked at 138Hz. The new gaming display supplies a 0.1ms response time, impeccable color precision, and a completely-borderless design. The new model offers excellent color duplication and contrast of OLED and showcases LG's anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, reducing visual distractions and allowing gamers to focus entirely on gameplay. The 48GQ900 arrives with remote control designed for enriched gaming convenience and a contemporary stand that furnishes optimal stability.

LG's latest UltraGear gaming monitors contain a 4-pole headphone jack that permits users to connect a gaming headset and chat during gameplay. With the superior surround sound of DTS Headphone: X, the monitors can reproduce every sound in the game with incredible clearness.

The latest LG UltraGear gaming monitors apply cutting-edge technology and design to raise the bar for the gaming display category. Ideal for both PC and console gaming, our new monitors offer features and capabilities that take the entire gaming experience to the next level. We will continue to solidify the UltraGear brand’s strong reputation with innovative products that put the needs of gamers first. — Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The new UltraGear gaming monitors will be obtainable this month in Japan. Releases in North America, Europe, and Asia will follow later this year.