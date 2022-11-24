MSI Teases ‘Project 491C’ – The World’s First Super Ultra-Wide QD-OLED Curved Gaming Display With A 240Hz Panel

MSI has just teased its monstrous Project 491C which will be the world's first super ultra-wide QD-OLED gaming display with a 240Hz panel.

MSI Project 491C Delivers The World's First Super Ultra-Wide QD-OLED Curved Gaming Display With A 240Hz Refresh Rate

The Project 491C is a next-generation curved gaming display that has been outfitted with a super ultra-wide panel. What's cool about this panel is the fact that it comes with the QD-OLED tech and offers users an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. The monitor itself comes in an uncommon 'SUPER ULTRA-WIDE" form factor which isn't common for gaming displays and there are only a handful of options in this format but none so far with QD-OLED (240Hz) technology.

The world's FIRST super ultra-wide curved gaming monitor, with a 240Hz QD-OLED panel, is out there to ensure you enjoy a viewing experience far better than anything you’ve had before.⁠

Get ready for CES2023 for the debut of our Project 491C, see you there.⁠ via MSI

MSI isn't sharing the details on Project 491C, the world's first QD-OLED Curved Gaming display, yet but we know that the monitor will feature a 49" size and a UWQHD resolution. The whole monitor looks fancy with the gaming aesthetic going on from front to back and top to bottom. It comes with a large stand & should also feature some RGB Illumination on the back which MSI is known to use on its premium gaming displays.

The company is set to unveil more details at CES 2023 and has already won the 'Innovation' award for Project 491C. One thing is for sure that this QD-OLED gaming display will come at a premium & will take a toll on our wallets. For those who want to go the saner route, MSI also has a 34-inch QD-OLED gaming display too in the lineup, the MEG 342C, which features a UWQHD (3440x1440) panel that supports 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms response time. You can find more details on that one here.