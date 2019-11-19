Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.09 Released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; Patch Notes Inside

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.09 has been rolled out by Infinity Ward for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Last week we reported that Infinity Ward was actively testing the new update and the new title update is now live for all platforms. The development team already released a PC-only patch last Friday which was aimed to address the stuttering during cutscenes. In addition, this update also fixed Dev Error 6178.

New CoD Modern Warfare PC Update Released; Includes Fixes to Prevent Stuttering During Cutscenes Alongisde Dev Error 6178 Fix

The 1.09 update packs numerous fixes including some fixes for the Ground War multiplayer mode. In addition, the patch packs several weapon adjustments alongside fixes for challenges.

We’ve included the official release notes for Modern Warfare Patch 1.09 down below:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.09 Release Notes GENERAL FIXES: Special Operations: Fix for an issue where a player would see no objective after retrying a mission after spectating (Operation Paladin)

CDL: Fix for rulesets in Search and Destroy where Field Upgrades were disabled

Fix for an exploit where players could duplicate their killstreaks (“Fix for various exploits”)

Fix for the “Blue V” Optic challenge not displaying the proper text description

Fix misspelling of “trophy” Ground War: Fixed a bug that could cause the filter on the respawn selection screen to stay on screen when spawning back in

Fix for an issue where the Select Loadout screen would keep reappearing after already selecting a loadout and attempting to spawn back in Missions/Challenges: The following challenges have been fixed: “Infiltrator” “Warrior’s Code” “Aggression” “Dominator” “Munitions” Officer progression “Launch Destroys” Officer progression “Heartbreaker” Officer progression ”Precision Airstrike” Officer progression: “Karma” Officer progression “Close and Personal”

Weapons: AUG Increasing close range damage Increasing mid damage range and reduced chest multiplier

725 Small reduction to base weapon damage range Significantly reduced the damage range added by attachments Small hips spread increase Reduced effective damage at the hip

Model 680: Slight reduction of damage range with all range-extending attachments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Modern Warfare reboot was officially released last month after being announced earlier this year.