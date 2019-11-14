Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch 1.09 for PC/XO/PS4 Imminent; Addresses Officer Progression and Challenge Bugs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch 1.09 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is inbound and is currently being tested by Infinity Ward.

Activision and developer Infinity Ward released the 1.08 update earlier this week, and the game’s development team is already hard at work on the next patch for all platforms.

As confirmed by Infinity Ward’s communications manager, Ashton Williams, Modern Warfare Patch 1.09 will address various officer progression and challenge bugs.

Working a patch that includes fixes for a good handful of challenges and officer progression bugs. No ETA on when it’ll go live, but it’s currently being tested. #ModernWarfare — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) November 14, 2019

In addition, the patch should also fix the ground war spawn bug where the loadout screen keeps appearing.

The game’s development team is currently testing the update but an exact release date for the 1.09 patch hasn’t been shared yet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Modern Warfare reboot was released last month and has already received various patches since its release.

