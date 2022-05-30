Modern Warfare 2 Could Come Back to Steam on PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could mark the franchise's return to Steam on the PC platform. That's at least what could be inferred by the fact that the game's artwork was spotted on the series' Steam page. While Activision Blizzard has since taken down the picture, it can still be found on Steam's CDN.

Obviously, it could be a simple mistake made by someone at Activision Blizzard. However, the company has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft (although the deal may still be blocked by regulatory agencies) earlier this year, and Microsoft has brought all of its games on Steam after attempting to release the titles only on the Microsoft Store.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Map Leaked, and it’s Much Larger than Previously Hinted

The last Call of Duty game to be released on Steam is 2017's WWII, made by Sledgehammer Games. The following year, Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was the first franchise game to be only available on Battle.net on the PC platform. Do note that this doesn't necessarily mean Battle.net won't still be required even if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for purchase on Steam. After all, there are plenty of Steam games that require external launchers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appeared quite frequently in the news this month. Firstly, Activision Blizzard announced the game's release date, which is set for October 28th (though there will be Open Beta tests, with PlayStation gamers getting a headstart as usual). A few days ago we also heard that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might feature a standalone mode designed exclusively for the PlayStation VR2.

Official details on the game itself are yet to be confirmed, but we do know that the game should feature the same updated engine that we'll eventually see in Warzone 2. Rumors also suggest the presence of an extraction mode similar to Escape from Tarkov.