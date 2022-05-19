Call of Duty: Warzone 2/Tarkov-Style Mode Map and Returning Modern Warfare 2 MP Maps Leak

The Infinity-Ward-developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 likely won’t be revealed until later on this summer, but some key bits of info have seemingly leaked over the past 24 hours. For those who haven’t been keeping up, Modern Warfare 2 will replace Zombies/Spec Ops with a new “third mode,” called DMZ, that will likely be inspired by Escape from Tarkov. According to wanton leaker Tom Henderson, Infinity Ward will be saving themselves a bit of work by having Warzone 2 and the new DMZ mode share the same map, and another CoD leaker, TheMW2Ghost has revealed a broad outline of what the new map will look like. Check it out, below.

According to Henderson, as with past CoD battle royale maps, this one will largely be stitched together from old CoD multiplayer maps. Henderson claims Highrise, Quarry, Terminal, and Afgan from the original Modern Warfare 2 will be returning. Here’s the purported full list of POIs contained within the new map (points are listed according to their location on the map, from top-left to bottom-right).

Oasis

Wartorn

Quarry (Quarry)

Oilfield

Modern City (Highrise)

Caves (Afgan)

Dam

Marshes

Harbor

Sira

Observatory

Mountain town (assumed Fevela)

Graveyard

Oldtown

Shipwreck

Fishtown

Fort

Airport (Terminal)

Henderson also claims Warzone 2 will be adding a new “Stronghold” mechanic. These are pretty much exactly what they sound like – fortified locations spread across the map and guarded by AI, with players gaining access to potentially powerful loadouts by liberating them. Once a Stronghold has been taken, it’s yours, so you’ll have to be strategic about grabbing them.

Finally, a very low-res video showing off Modern Warfare 2’s new gun-inspect feature has been making the rounds. Activision has been pulling these down as quickly as they go up, so I don’t guarantee this video will last for long. You should be able to find the footage with a quick Google search though.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to unspecified platforms in 2022. A release window for Warzone 2 has not been confirmed yet.