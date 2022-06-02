Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to be Revealed on June 8

The latest Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, has been making the rounds across several gaming outlets. I mean, we even got the release of the game's art way before the usual timing of ActiBlizz's CoD reveals. The game is going to see the return of Task Force 141 with favorite characters like Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, and Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick back in the saddle.

Well, now Activision Blizzard has dropped a bombshell that is probably going to have a few Call of Duty fans bouncing on their seats. The game is slated to be fully revealed by June 8. This was revealed through a teaser trailer that you can see below:

Under the "The Ultimate Weapon is Team" motto, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks to be an exciting experience for longtime fans. Word is, Task Force 141 will be taking on drug cartels. While the teaser trailer doesn't show much in terms of the setting, they are starting to fight in what looks like a desert area in Mexico.

I'm sure you also heard about how this game might also mark the moment the series comes back to Steam. The game's key art appeared on the series' Steam page. While Activision Blizzard has since taken down the picture, it can still be found on Steam's CDN. We can't say for certain that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will make an appearance on Steam, but it certainly would be great for some PC users who stick to that platform.

n other news, Charlie Intel previously reported that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 special edition and pre-order info has been leaked via CoD: Vanguard’s files. There will be a standard edition, Crossgen Bundle, and “Vault Edition,” and yes, even though Microsoft is set to buy Activision, PS4, and PS5 players still get early access to the game’s beta.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is going to release on October 28, 2022. The platforms it'll be released on is yet to be confirmed.