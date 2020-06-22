Mixer Platform Shutting Down July 2020, Merging with Facebook Gaming

Mixer, the streaming platform from Microsoft that recently acquired such popular Fortnite streamers as Ninja and shroud from Twitch, has announced that the popular service will be closed down in one months time. After that time, Mixer will be fully acquired by Facebook Gaming, becoming one of the largest Twitch competitors by watch hours.

With the sunsetting of Mixer arriving on July 22nd, Microsoft has announced what's to come for Mixer Partners and those currently receiving payments on Mixer through Sparks and channel subscriptions. If you were already a Mixer Partner, that channel status will carry over to Facebook Gaming

Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and the platform will honor and match all existing Partner agreements as closely as possible. Mixer Partners will receive an update from Mixer today on how to kickoff the sign-up process.

Streamers participating in Mixer’s open monetization program will be granted eligibility for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program, where you can continue to grow and monetize your streams. Facebook Gaming will also fast-track onboarding for eligible streamers.

We encourage all Mixer viewers to spend their remaining Embers and Sparks to help support your favorite Mixer Partners and streamers. Mixer Partners will receive double-payment for all of their earnings in the month of June – so your support of Embers, Sparks and channel subscriptions for Mixer Partners will go even further during the rest of this month.

Viewers with outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions or Mixer Pro subscriptions will receive Xbox Gift Card credit as a thank you for your engagement on the platform. Details on what you can expect can be found at this FAQ.

The Mixer service will continue to run through July 22, 2020. After that, Mixer.com will redirect to fb.gg, Facebook’s desktop home for gaming video, Mixer broadcasting on Xbox One will be temporarily disabled and the Mixer apps will notify or redirect viewers to continue watching their favorite streamers at Facebook Gaming.

Only five Mixer streamers had surpassed 500,000 followers, including the official Xbox streaming channel, so it will be interesting to see how the follower counts carry over onto Facebook's streaming platform. The Mixer FAQ for what's next for the platform announces the changes coming to the Xbox One Mixer application on July 22nd. If Microsoft announces an official Facebook Gaming app for Xbox One, we will update this story with new information!

Mixer Partners, streamers, and community - today, we've got some very big news for you. While we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer, we're officially partnering with @FacebookGaming and we're cordially inviting all of you to join. 📰 https://t.co/E1eMDvjYQb pic.twitter.com/554hHAXfaB — Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020

