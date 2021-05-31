Mini-LED Shipments For the Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Expected in Q3 of 2021

We have previously heard that Apple is working on redesigned MacBook Pro models for later this year. While some rumors coin that Apple will debut the machines at its WWDC 2021 event, others seem to point at a launch stretching to later this year or 2022. According to the new report, Apple supplier Global Lighting Technologies will start shipments of the mini-LED display components for the new MacBook Pro models in Q3 of 2021.

Apple Supplier Will Begin Shipment of mini-LED Display Components for New MacBook Pro Models in Q3

The news comes from DigiTimes which cites industry sources that Apple's supplier Global Lighting Technologies will begin the shipments of its mini-LED display components for the next-gen MacBook Pro models. At this point in time, a paywalled preview of the report was shared with the subscribers and the full report will be published tomorrow.

Global Lighting to kick off shipments for new Apple devices in 3Q21

Light guide plate supplier Global Lighting Technologies (GLT) will kick off its shipments for Apple's new-generation mini LED-backlit MacBook Pro series in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

This is not the first time that we are hearing of the redesigned MacBook models. We have heard in the past few months that Apple is working on a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro model which will house its custom chips. Other than this, each model will feature Apple's mini-LED technology for better contrast and color accuracy. The notebooks are expected to feature a new design with minimal bezels.

In terms of ports, the new MacBook Pro models will include an HDMI port, a magnetic power cable. Furthermore, Apple is also expected to let go of the Touch Bar in favor of the physical function keys. As mentioned earlier, Apple might potentially release the new MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays later this year. However, Jon Prosser also claims that Apple will announce one model at its WWDC event this year which will take place on June 7.

We will keep you updated on the latest news from Apple, so be sure to stick around. Also, what are your thoughts on the subject? Let us know in the comments.