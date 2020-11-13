iPad Pro With mini-LED, AirPods 3 Reportedly Arriving in H1, 2021, Says Notable Analyst

Apple’s new and upgraded iPad Pro sporting a mini-LED screen isn’t slated for a release this year, which only means that we’ll be seeing it arrive in 2021, likely during the first quarter. However, that’s not the only thing releasing in the first half of next year, because according to an analyst, Apple’s AirPods 3 are also expected to arrive in the same period.

Career Technology, a Taiwanese Manufacturer Expected to Become Apple’s Key Partner in the Supply Chain for Both the iPad Pro and AirPods 3

A fresh research note spotted by MacRumors from Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Career Technology, a Taiwanese manufacturer, will be included in Apple’s long-list of supply chain partners. The company will be responsible for providing flexible soft board technology. These components offer a convenient way to connect components while facilitating high-speed and low-latency data transfers.

iPhone 12 Pro DxOMark Review Places Apple’s Flagship in Top-Five of Best-Performing Smartphone Cameras

This part will eventually be found in the mini-LED iPad Pro, which is to be mass produced during the first half of 2021. According to a previous rumor, the iPad Pro’s mini-LED production will start from January 2021. Apart from the iPad Pro, Apple’s AirPods 3 are said to be mass produced in the first half of 2021. The successor to the second-generation AirPods will likely adopt a System-in-Package used by the AirPods Pro‌.

This will replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of the second-generation ‌‌AirPods‌‌, giving the AirPods 3 a smaller form factor that includes a tinier stem and replaceable ear tips. MacRumors hasn’t mentioned anything on Kuo’s prediction related to the AirPods Pro 2, but a previous report states that the latter will launch alongside the AirPods 3. If you wanted to check out what the AirPods 3 might look like, an alleged image showing an AirPods Pro-like design was leaked, providing more insight on Apple’s upcoming wireless earbuds.

The upcoming ‌AirPods‌ 3 could also be more affordable but may lack features such as Active Noise Cancellation. However, the plus side is that battery life could be improved slightly, as AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to arrive with a $249 price tag, same as the AirPods Pro cost at launch. If this happens, a lowered AirPods 3 price could mean a more diverse lineup for Apple’s wireless earbuds family.

Are you excited to see new product launches from Apple early next year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: MacRumors