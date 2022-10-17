Minecraft Legends Launches in Spring 2023; New Co-Op Gameplay Shown

During this year's edition of Minecraft Lives, Mojang Studios revealed the new release window for Minecraft Legends, the action strategy game first announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase this Summer.

Minecraft Legends will be released in Spring 2023 for PC (Steam, Microsoft Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The developers, who are working alongside Blackbird Interactive on this project, also revealed a cinematic trailer and some new co-op gameplay. You can check all that out below, alongside a recap of the game's main features and its PC system requirements.

Discover the Mysteries

Learn the story of Minecraft Legends and explore its new yet familiar world while experiencing the Minecraft Universe in an exciting new way in this new action strategy game.

Dynamic World

Explore a beautiful land, both familiar and mysterious, full of diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources needed to build your defenses and defeat the piglin invasion.

Epic Battles

Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home. Take the fight to the piglins before their Nether corruption devours the Overworld!

PvP

Challenge your friends – or team up with them – in exciting battles as you defend your village and lead your allies to defeat your opponents.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update or higher), 8 or 7 (64-bit with the latest updates; some functionality not supported on Windows 7 and 8) Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 8 GB available space Additional Notes: Performance increases with higher-end systems. Not supported on Windows 10S.



