Minecraft Legends will Release on Consoles and PC on April 18

At long last, the release date for Minecraft Legends has been revealed today during the Xbox Developer Direct Showcase. According to the announcement, which included some commentary from the developers, the game from Mojang will be released on April 18, 2023. So, players can enjoy a new take on the Minecraft gameplay that everyone knows and loves.

Minecraft Legends is an action-strategy game in which players are tasked with exploring an open overworld, amassing mobs of followers, and engaging in real-time strategic battles. While Minecraft creator Mojang is involved in the project, it seems most of the heavy lifting is being done by Vancouver-based developer Blackbird Entertainment.

The game also features the ability for players to play the game both cooperatively and against each other in PvP. During the campaign, players will be able to explore beautiful and luscious environments while gathering resources to help them combat the upcoming piglin invaders and then take the fight to the Nether world before the corruption takes the Overworld.

Minecraft Legends' maps are also procedurally generated. So, each match will always be different. Players can explore and find a lot of secrets in different places, so no experience will ever be the same. Resources are very important, so it's important to find them as soon as possible to build those structures and create a strategy to crush your opponents.

The game has also been confirmed to support cross-platform play alongside cross-online matchmaking. So, it doesn't matter which platform you're playing on; you'll be able to play Minecraft Legends with or against your friends. Minecraft Legends is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 18, 2023. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.