Last week, Microsoft announced extending the support plan for Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809. The company took this decision due to the ongoing pandemic that has pushed millions of employees to work from home without the regular support that they they receive in an office environment.

It appears that the Windows maker is also putting a pause on automatic updates for those running version 1809. The latest version of the operating system, Windows 10 November 2019 Update, was released at the end of last year as a Service Pack-like update. The company had started broad deployment with automatic updates pushing older versions to upgrade to version 1909.

However, that would no longer happen for devices running the October 2018 Update. In an update, Microsoft writes (emphasis is ours):

We are temporarily pausing automatically initiating feature updates for devices running Windows 10, version 1809 (the October 2018 Update) Home and Pro editions, as we are delaying the scheduled end of service date for version 1809 to keep those devices supported and receiving the monthly updates that are critical to device security and ecosystem health. The rollout process restart for devices running on Windows 10, version 1809 will be dramatically slowed and closely monitored in advance of the delayed November 10, 2020 end of service date to provide adequate time for a smooth update process.

Windows 10 v1909 can be installed through Windows Update

Windows 10 November 2019 Update or version 1909 remains available to all users who can head over to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click on Check for updates to upgrade their devices to the latest version. It can also be clean installed using ISO files.

Microsoft had issued the following message last week to announce an extra six months of security updates for Windows 10 version 1809.

Windows 10, version 1809 is designated for broad deployment. The recommended servicing status is Semi-Annual Channel. We are delaying the scheduled end of service date for the Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, and IoT Core editions of Windows 10, version 1809 to November 10, 2020 [instead of May 12, 2020].

The company has also finalized the upcoming version of the OS, Windows 10 May 2020 Update or version 2004. Expected for a public release in the coming weeks, Windows enthusiasts can already clean install version 2004 through earlier ISO files or by joining the stable Release Preview ring.