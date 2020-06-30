Unreleased Microsoft Surface Pro With ‘Upgraded’ Snapdragon 8cx Spotted in New Benchmark Leak

When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro X, it arrived with a custom SQ1 chip that was based on the Snapdragon 8cx running at a base clock speed of 3.00GHz. Thanks to a new benchmark leak, an unreleased version of the Surface Pro possibly getting tested with a faster Snapdragon 8cx has been spotted, leading to speculation that Microsoft may plan on refreshing its ARM-based tablet.

New Leak Lists the Clock Speed as 3.15GHz - Updated Surface Pro Could Arrive With a Snapdragon 8cx ‘Plus’

The unreleased Surface Pro was spotted at Geekbench 5 sporting a typical codename ‘OEMSR OEMSR Product Name DV’. However, one thing different about this benchmark leak was the listed clock speed, which is 3.15GHz instead of 3.00GHz belonging to the SQ1 chip. This can give weight to a rumor that perhaps Microsoft is testing a new Surface Pro X variant with a Snapdragon 8cx ‘Plus’. That is correct; not long ago, there was a report suggesting a faster Snapdragon 8cx chipset with a base frequency of 3.15GHz might launch soon.

Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ are New Chips by Qualcomm for Next-Gen Smartwatches

This silicon in question featured the internal model number SC8180XP instead of the SC8180X belonging to the regular Snapdragon 8cx. If this leak has shown up, it means that Microsoft could be gearing up to update the Surface Pro X in the near future but when can we expect the new product, if there’s even an update to the tablet? To answer that, a tipster believes that Qualcomm will unveil the Snapdragon 865 Plus some time in July. The upcoming chipset is expected to be a faster version of the regular Snapdragon 865.

This could also be the time Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 8cx ‘Plus’, ultimately leading to a refresh from Microsoft’s end at a later. If there is a refresh, we don’t believe that there will be any cosmetic changes done to the ARM-based Surface Pro X and that it will be an iterative upgrade, nothing more. Looking at the scores, the faster Surface Pro X will still be slower than the A12Z Bionic running through Apple’s translation layer Rosetta 2, according to a previous benchmark leak, so that’s a disappointment.

Do you think the faster Snapdragon 8cx will bring any snappiness to the upcoming Surface Pro X? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Geekbench