Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Be Just as Awesome on Xbox If Not Better, Says Dev

Microsoft Flight Simulator had a very strong launch, registering over one million unique players and allowing Microsoft to boast that it was the biggest launch on Game Pass for PC to date. However, the game is also confirmed to be coming to Xbox consoles, and Xbox fans have been wondering how it will stack against the PC version that's already available.

Speaking to GamingBolt, the 'Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator' Jorge Neumann reassured fans that the game will be just as awesome, if not even better in some aspects.

We are very confident that the simulator will be just as amazing on Xbox as it is on PC. Some things might even be better. Regarding the controller, our intent is to deliver a great experience using any controls you already have, so you can enjoy the experience with a gamepad as well as a mouse and keyboard. We’ll have more to share with you about the Xbox version of the simulator closer to launch.

That's a lofty promise, for sure. After all, Microsoft Flight Simulator is already fantastic as it is right now. Our Chris even gave it a perfect score, in fact.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a marvelous use of technology to create one of the most wonderful and spectacular looking games I've ever played. Never a proponent of realism, it simply works here thanks to thousands of handcrafted buildings, as well as certain exceptionally detailed cities, planes and airports, giving you something that is a sheer joy to explore. This attention to detail expands to the controls of the planes, though Asobo ensured it's accessible through easy to use Xbox controller functions. Once you're past the learning curve and the full functions of the planes are at your disposal, there's little that can be said other than this as close to perfect as could be hoped. There are some very slight issues, such as long loading times - expected due to what is being loaded - but every square inch of the Earth is accessible and it's always worth the wait, particularly thanks to the number of options at your disposal. There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a platform that will last long into the future.

