High On Life Celebrated by Xbox as Biggest Single Player Game Pass Launch Ever

We've previously reported how High On Life seemed to ride to the very top of the Steam sales charts and the most played charts on Game Pass. Yesterday, though, the news became official with a celebratory post on the Xbox Wire blog. High On Life broke records for the biggest single player Game Pass launch ever, the biggest third party Game Pass launch of all time, and the biggest Game Pass launch in 2022.

Matt Percy, General Manager of Content Planning at Xbox, said in a statement:

High On Life is an incredibly unique title that we’ve been excited about for a long time. It’s fantastic to see so many Game Pass members jump into it at launch to experience Squanch’s story for themselves ahead of the holidays.

Mike Fridley, Studio Director and COO of Squanch Games, added:

This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass, and we’ve been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now. When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play – and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too.

Californian game developer Squanch Games was only established six years ago, and yet it has already released three games, each bigger than the previous one. The first title, Accounting, was a VR exploration game; the second, Trover Saves the Universe, was an action platform game. High On Life, a first person shooter game with action/adventure and Metroidvania elements, is by far their most complex project. It mostly stands out thanks to its comedic tone, a big trademark of Squanch Games. The studio was, after all, founded by the co-creator and voice actor of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland.