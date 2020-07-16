Several users around the world reported Outlook for Windows crashing after starting up. Error 0xc0000005 was appearing for many pushing Microsoft to investigate the issue.

We’re investigating whether a recently deployed update could be the source of this issue. As a workaround, users can utilize Outlook on the web or their mobile clients. Additional details can be found in the admin center under EX218604 and OL218603.

Microsoft introduced Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, at the end of May. Even after over 6 weeks, the latest version is yet to be called completely bug-free. Just a day after acknowledging an IME-related bug, the Windows maker has now published an Outlook bug that was affecting Windows 10 version 2004 along with many of the older versions.

Windows 10 Preview Build 20170 Is Out for the Dev Channel (Except for PCs with AMD Chips)

The company writes:

Outlook closes unexpectedly or you might receive an error when attempting to open Microsoft Outlook might close unexpectedly or you might receive an error when attempting to open the app. An example of an error you might receive is, "Outlook couldn't start last time. Safe mode could help you troubleshoot the problem, but some features might not be available in this mode. Do you want to start in Safe Mode?" You might also see an event in the Event Viewer, as listed in the article linked below. Affected platforms: Client: Windows 10, version 2004; version 1909; version 1903; version 1809; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019; version 1803; version 1709; version 1607; Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 SP1

Microsoft recommended to use the "Office365 on the web (OWA), also known as webmail" as Outlook mobile was also unaffected. The problem has now been resolved by the Windows maker, with the company emphasizing this bug isn't an update-related issue, which was a needed clarification since almost all the recent issues have been introduced by updates. Microsoft writes:

This Outlook issue has been resolved and will be deployed automatically to your device. This issue was not related to any update for Windows and no update for Windows is needed.

The Windows maker noted that "you may also need to attempt to open Outlook a few times before it will be fully refreshed and open as expected."