MetallicGear Introduces the NEO Qube Dual-Chamber Chassis

MetallicGear has just announced a new PC case in its NEO series, the NEO Qube. This ATX PC case features a Dual-Chamber chassis, and its design provides a spacious interior for a clean and easy building experience. This case also features dual tempered glass, and the NEO Qube is the perfect showcase to display your system from every angle.

The NEO Qube features not only a Dual-Chamber chassis but also integrated smooth Digital-RGB lighting

This spacious dual-chamber interior that brings a smooth building experience, heat separation for not only better cooling but also support for more powerful hardware, to unlock the dual system capability with the Revolt X power supply from Phanteks, with this power supply, a second ITX system can be installed and equipped with up to a dual-slot half-height expansion card. This makes this PC case perfect for both streaming, work and storage, and multiple users, a dual-system setup which is always better for streaming, allowing your main system to utilize its components to produce the best gameplay.

MetallicGear Neo Pro Front Panel is Similar to the Apple Mac Pro Cheese Grater Design





The NEO Qube has a smooth ray of Digital-RGB lighting integrated into the tempered glass design. This Digitial-RGB lighting is tasteful and easy-to-use color effects that are built-in and can easily be synced with various motherboards RGB effects. The Digital RGB can also be easily expanded with more D-RGB products allowing for a more cohesive color scheme. The NEO Qube has front IO of two USB 3.0, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 type-C, Microphone port, Headphone port, D-RGB mode button, D-RGB Color Button, a Reset Button, and a Power Button.

For cooling, this case offers support for up to nine 120 mm fans, or six 140 mm fans, if your system utilizes water cooling, then this provides support for up to three 360 mm radiators that use 120 mm fans or a single 280 mm that has a 140 mm fan.

Pricing, Versions, and Availability

Alongside the RGB lighting, this case comes in either a black or white color, and this allows users further to plan out a specific design for their gaming workspace. Both versions are available immediately and priced at $99.99.