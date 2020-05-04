Now that the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro out in the wild, here's what the maxed out configuration will bring to the table.

Apple's Maxed Out New 13-inch MacBook Pro Will Cost You $3,600 With All the Bells and Whistles, But Skip on Dedicated Graphics

Compared to the outgoing 13-inch MacBook Pro, the new one packs a serious punch in all the right places. It's the first 13-inch MacBook Pro to feature up to 32GB of RAM as an option, Dolby Atmos, Magic Keyboard and so much more.

And in case you were wondering (obviously you were) what a maxed out MacBook Pro 13-inch adds to the entire package then here's your answer:

Note: the configuration below does not include any software related upgrades.

2.3GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz

13-inch Retina display with True Tone

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

32GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory

4TB SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Backlit Magic Keyboard - US English

Coming in at a cool $3,600 (before tax) the 13-inch MacBook Pro can be configured to be quite a powerful little laptop. You get an Intel Core i7 10th-generation processor that is quad-core, with clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz (Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz) for an extra $200. You can bump up the RAM all the way to 32GB by paying $400 extra. That SSD can be taken to the max at 4TB for $600. That's about it.

It would have been nice if the 13-inch MacBook Pro had dedicated graphics but that's clearly not the case here. It's fairly obvious why, too. Blame the chassis and thermal design in order to make room for a thinner design. But hey, if you need a powerful ultra-portable that has the Apple logo stamped on the lid, then this is the laptop to get.

Honestly, if you give a quick look at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, then you will realize that maxing out the 13-inch model might not be a good idea after all. For example, the $2,799 16-inch model comes with a 2.3GHz Core i9 chip with Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz. It comes with 16GB of RAM as standard and a 1TB SSD. But that's not all, you also get dedicated AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. But again, these specs will appease those who are not prioritizing portability at all.

