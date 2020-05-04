Apple’s 2020 MacBook Pro Is the First 13-inch Model from the Company to Support up to 32GB RAM

With Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro officially here, there are some notable upgrades we want to talk about. Previously, customers that wanted a portable package from Apple didn’t have the option to upgrade it to 32GB RAM, which means that anyone that wanted to use applications that would take advantage of all that memory would need to purchase the bigger model. With the 16-inch MacBook Pro supporting up to 64GB RAM, it’s only fitting that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro also allows the user to cram in more memory.

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Not Only Supports More RAM, It Runs at Faster Speeds Too

According to the configuration page of the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can now upgrade the new machine to tout up to 32GB RAM. Not just this, but unlike the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro, the newer version is running memory at higher clock speeds. The memory in the previous-generation model was running at LPDDR3 speeds and up to 2133MHz, while the newer version is running LPDDR4X RAM, with clock speeds of 3733MHz.

The only drawback is that in order to get this much memory in a portable machine like the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, the customer will need to pay Apple a premium for it. If you visit the company’s configurator website right away, you’ll notice that Apple is charging a $400 extra for you to upgrade from 16GB to 32GB RAM. Luckily, there are other upgrades that you’ll get to see, such as an updated keyboard, as well as four Thunderbolt 3 ports, allowing you to plug in a variety of peripherals for maximum throughput.

Sadly, all of this comes at a cost, and with the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1799, it’s definitely not cheap. Add that $400 premium to upgrade from 16GB to 32GB RAM, and you’ll be looking at a $2,199 total. We admit that it’s a small fortune to pay for a thin and compact package such as this, but then again, how many portable notebooks do you know where the manufacturer allows you to configure the machine with 32GB RAM?