Massive Discount on Smartwatches: Featuring the Amazing Amazfit GTS, Amazfit GTR, More

We have the best options available today for smartwatches. Our list includes the latest Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex, Amazfit GTR and many more.

Get the Best Discount on Smartwatches for a Limited Time - Includes Amazfit GTS, GTR, XIaomi Wear 3100 Cortext, More

Be sure to note that the discount on smartwatches is only available for a limited time.

Amazfit GTR

Amazfit GTR is one of the finest options on our list. It is powerful and boasts all the necessary features that you're looking for. It is now available at a discount, priced at $133.99.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Main Features

● The fitness band uses Bluetooth 5.0, offers an improved range, connectivity speed, and efficiency

● 0.95 inch AMOLED color display that pushes 120 x 240 pixels resolution on an AMOLED screen

● 5ATM water resistant rating ( up to 50 meters )

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is probably one of the best smart bands on the market with an accurate result for health-related features and more. In addition, it is also a big step up from its predecessor and now comes with an AMOLED display. It is available at a discount, priced at $22.99.

Amazfit GTS

Amazfit GTS offers a square screen design with this one. The screen resolution is great and crisp. It is powerful and ideal for day to day tasks that extends your smartphone's functionality. It is available at a discount, priced at $129.99.

Alfawise H19

Main Features:

● NFC analog IC door card, after the smart door lock writes data to the wristband, you don't have to care if you forget to carry the door card

● Daily sports activity tracking, built-in pedometer, calorie data, synchronized mobile phone GPS, moving distance, multiple sports mode records, etc. Break your own records every day

● Real-time health monitoring - heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring to take care of your health

Alfawise H19 is one of the cheapest options on our list. It is available at a discount, priced at $21.99.

Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex

Main Features

● 1.78 inch colour display that pushes 368 x 448 pixels resolution on an AMOLED screen

● 5ATM water resistant rating ( up to 50 meters ) and it also comes with built-in heart rate monitoring

● Focus on your health, built-in heart rate record, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, etc.

● Support eSIM virtual card, you can phone call with the watch, and download various Apps

Xiaomi Wear 3100 is probably the best smartwatch on our list. It features high-end performance and a killer display. The Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex is available at a discount, priced at $259.99.

That's all there is to our list of smartwatch discounts.

