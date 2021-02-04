Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC Requirements Aren’t As Low As You’d Think

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is already available for pre-order on Steam and the store page also lists the PC system requirements for the trilogy of remasters.

Considering that the game didn't actually get an upgrade to Unreal Engine 4, they seem a bit high, particularly the CPU recommendations.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 120 GB available space



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory DirectX: Version 11



Storage: 120 GB available space



Mass Effect Legendary Edition ships on May 14th, featuring a plethora of updates across the board. The game also comes with almost all DLCs, save for Mass Effect 1's Pinnacle Station, apparently due to corrupted data. Meanwhile, EA CEO Andrew Wilson just promised we'll see a 'deep push into innovation' from BioWare going forward.