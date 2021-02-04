Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC Requirements Aren’t As Low As You’d Think
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is already available for pre-order on Steam and the store page also lists the PC system requirements for the trilogy of remasters.
Considering that the game didn't actually get an upgrade to Unreal Engine 4, they seem a bit high, particularly the CPU recommendations.
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
Mass Effect Legendary Edition ships on May 14th, featuring a plethora of updates across the board. The game also comes with almost all DLCs, save for Mass Effect 1's Pinnacle Station, apparently due to corrupted data. Meanwhile, EA CEO Andrew Wilson just promised we'll see a 'deep push into innovation' from BioWare going forward.
- Three Games, One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.
- Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR.
- Visual Improvements on All 3 Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting and depth of field, plus full-resolution audio.
- New Shepard Customizations: With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles.
- PC Updates: Enjoy a modernized PC experience across all three games with native controller and 21:9 widescreen support, user interface navigation improvements, and DirectX 11 compatibility.
