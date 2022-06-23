New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Community Patch 1.3 Released for Mass Effect 1; Full Release Notes Inside

The first Mass Effect included in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition has received a new unofficial community patch, addressing numerous reported issues.

The community patch mod is a series of unofficial patches for the Mass Effect games, including the recently remastered trilogy, and aims to resolve reported issues that Bioware has yet to fix. As said, this new patch fixes various issues in the original Mass Effect, including an issue that prevented users from toggling helmets when accessing the Squad screen using the hotkey. In addition, this patch addresses various issues in multiple locations, including the Normandy, Feros, Eden Prime, and more. You can check out the official release notes down below:

Xbox Game Pass Adds Total War: Warhammer III, Madden NFL 22, and More in Late February

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Community Patch 1.3 Release Notes General You are now properly able to toggle helmets when accessing the Squad screen using the hotkey

Wrex’s holstered weapons are no longer clipping into his back when he is wearing heavy armor.

Fixed an issue where Elcor backs do not glow as strongly as they did in OT

Fixed elcor back glow

Also fixed a faulty “Check_Player_Biotic” conditional, restoring several lines across the game where the player mentions being a biotic

Shepard’s hair will be properly hidden when using the Crisis or Hazard Jormagund armors. This fix will not work for Ashley or Kaidan, and may not work if there are armor or clothing mods conflicting

Sprinting while getting in the Mako no longer causes the Mako to not have crosshairs Normandy: Fixed an issue when speaking to Ashley or Kaidan after Virmire where cut lines implying the conversation was taking place on a planet’s surface could play

Fixed an issue where Liara refers to Kaidan with she/her pronouns after the confrontation

Garrus’s final conversation where he thanks Shepard can no longer be infinitely repeated

The correct music will now play when escaping the Citadel

Filled a small hole to the void in Liara’s room Feros: Fixed an issue where a terminal in the Borealis in Zhu’s Hope could become hackable again after getting the quest from it

Fixed a problem with a previous bugfix where Hana Murakami’s control panel could become collisionless on certain ambient lines

Fai Dan’s corpse now properly appears after his suicide Noveria: If you choose to keep Opold’s package for yourself, you are no longer able to turn it in to Anoleis to receive a second mod or the garage pass Eden Prime: Re-entering the shed with Dr. Warren and Manuel will no longer turn on the conversation lighting before you speak to them (#119) Citadel: Fixed an issue where the Turian buyer in the Wards Market refund conversation could be invisible in some situations

An inaccessible door behind a wall in Fist’s office will no longer open/close when the player gets near it Bring Down the Sky Conversation subtitles in BDtS will now respect the user’s subtitle size setting. Unfortunately all subtitles playing on top of pre-rendered videos will still be in medium font size.

Fixed a small geometry hole in the final area of the DLC Uncharted Worlds: UNC: Hostile Takeover: Fixed an issue where persuading Helena would not show you the proper message box and allow you to re-enter her base

UNC: Lost Freighter: Jacob’s facial hair and eyebrows match his hair color, instead of being grey

Nonuel: Fixed floating vehicle and interaction points outside the mercenary outpost

Fixed incorrect text mentioning “Scans from orbit” when surveying a Titanium mineral on foot

Fixed many misspellings, incorrect grammar, and incorrect numerical formatting in planet descriptions

The image of the MSV Majesty on the galaxy map will now match the description, and show as very damaged

Those interested can download the unofficial 1.3 community patch from Moddb.com.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now for PC and consoles. As expected, this community patch is only available for the PC version of the trilogy.