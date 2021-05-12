Mass Effect Legendary Edition New Gorgeous Screenshots Highlight Visual Improvements Across The Board

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition screenshots have been shared online, showing more of the visual improvements introduced in the soon-to-be-released collection.

The new screenshots, which have been shared online on the Mass Effect subreddit and collected in a post on the ResetERA forums by P40L0, highlight the massive visual improvements introduced in the collection. The original Mass Effect, for obvious reasons, is the game that sees the most improvements.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Can Run at 60fps on PS5, 120fps on Xbox Series X, 240fps on PC





















Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches this week on PC and consoles. On consoles, the game will feature quality and performance options, which will let it run at up to 60 FPS, 4K resolution on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X console will also be able to run the game at up to 120 FPS, 1440p resolution in performance mode.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14th worldwide on PC and consoles.