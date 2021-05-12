Mass Effect Legendary Edition New Gorgeous Screenshots Highlight Visual Improvements Across The Board
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition screenshots have been shared online, showing more of the visual improvements introduced in the soon-to-be-released collection.
The new screenshots, which have been shared online on the Mass Effect subreddit and collected in a post on the ResetERA forums by P40L0, highlight the massive visual improvements introduced in the collection. The original Mass Effect, for obvious reasons, is the game that sees the most improvements.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches this week on PC and consoles. On consoles, the game will feature quality and performance options, which will let it run at up to 60 FPS, 4K resolution on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X console will also be able to run the game at up to 120 FPS, 1440p resolution in performance mode.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14th worldwide on PC and consoles.
Relive the Cinematic Saga
Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling, where you decide how your unique story unfolds.
- Three Games, One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.
- Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR.
- Visual Improvements on All 3 Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting and depth of field, plus full-resolution audio.
Experience the Legend of Shepard
Create and customize your own character — from appearance and skills to a personalized arsenal — then lead your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil.
- New Shepard Customizations: With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles.
- Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, better Mako controls, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior and gameplay cameras.
