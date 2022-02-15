Xbox Game Pass Adds Total War: Warhammer III, Madden NFL 22, and More in Late February

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late February and it’s another solid lineup for the service. Strategy fans have a lot to chew on, including the new-release Total War: Warhammer III and Galactic Civilizations III, and sports fans get Madden NFL 22 and Super Mega Baseball 3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition will also now be playable via the cloud.

Canadian Games 2021 Year in Review: Tried and True Despite Turmoil

Here are your late-February PC and console Game Pass titles:

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – February 17 Available now for PC and Xbox Series X|S and coming soon to Xbox One! Take a break from the real world and enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator. Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 17 Madden NFL 22 is coming soon to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play, allowing members to get on the field and play on the platform of their choice. Plus, claim recurring member rewards like Ultimate Team Packs and gear sets for The Yard and save 10% on purchases of EA digital content like games, Madden Points, and more. Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17 Available on day one with PC Game Pass: The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy is coming. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them? Check out the achievements you can earn to boost your Gamerscore. Roboquest (Game Preview) (PC) – February 22 A fast-paced FPS roguelite playable in solo or co-op. Set in a scorched future world, you battle against hordes of deadly robots in high octane gameplay. Your high-powered, hyper-mobile Guardian is ready to fight through ever-changing environments fuelled by an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack. Galactic Civilizations III (PC) – February 24 Build a civilization that will stand the test of time and take the galaxy by storm in the largest space 4X strategy game ever. Choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and much more. Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) EA Play – February 24 Run up the score in a relaxed slugfest or push the limits of your reflexes in this refined baseball simulator that’s perfect for rookies and pros alike. The third entry in the series features all-new Franchise, Online Leagues and Practice modes, plus improved graphics and on-field additions! Alice: Madness Returns (PC) EA Play – February 28 Coming soon to PC Game Pass & Ultimate via EA Play! Alice: Madness Returns delves deep into the dark and violent side of the imagination, creating nightmarish Wonderland where Alice must face the demons that haunt her visions. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) EA Play – Available Today The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now available with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), via EA Play! The Legendary Edition includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from the highly acclaimed Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. You can sign up for your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? Personally, I’m going to be doing some serious lawn mowing.