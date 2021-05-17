Mass Effect Legendary Edition Gets First Post-Launch Update

The first Mass Effect Legendary Edition post-launch update has been released across all platforms, as revealed about an hour ago by the game's official Twitter account. The full patch notes have been posted on Reddit.

General Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements Mass Effect Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2 Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts Mass Effect 2 Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements Mass Effect 3 Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launched on Friday, May 14th, delivering the beloved sci-fi RPG trilogy with a host of new features and improvements, such as:

First Mass Effect Legendary Mods and Tweaks Fix FoV, Ultrawide, Mouse Acceleration and More

Three Games, One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.

Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR.

Visual Improvements on All 3 Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field, plus full-resolution audio.

New Shepard Customizations: With improved hair, makeup, eye color, and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles.

Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, better Mako controls, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras.

Visual Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game: The game's been given a full world-building pass including environmental art, VFX and level relighting.

PC Updates: Enjoy a modernized PC experience across all three games with native controller and 21:9 widescreen support, user interface navigation improvements, and DirectX 11 compatibility.

However, not everything is quite up to snuff, which is why some Mass Effect Legendary Edition mods and tweaks have already emerged on PC to fix the narrow FoV, the mouse acceleration, and the lack of Ultrawide support for cinematics and cutscenes.