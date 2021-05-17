First Mass Effect Legendary Mods and Tweaks Fix FoV, Ultrawide, Mouse Acceleration and More

It's been only a few days since the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but the dedicated community is already hard at work at fixing some of the game's technical shortcomings with mods and tweaks (only on PC, of course).

Arguably the most noticeable one is the narrow Field of View, which for some reason is even narrower than in the original trilogy at only 75°. There's no in-game slider either, so by default players are stuck with it.

Luckily, modder JadeBarker came up with fixes that work on all three games in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition through his Better Camera (Higher FoV) mod. To install it, you should download the preferred preset (there are three: 80°, 90°, and 100°) and then replace the default Coalesced.bin file, which is located in this folder: Mass Effect Legendary Edition\Game\ME1(or ME2 or ME3, depending on the one you're fixing)\BioGame\CookedPCConsole. You'll also have to remember to activate the mod every time you get into the game though; that's done by pressing F10 once.

Users rocking Ultrawide displays were rather disappointed to find out that conversation scenes and cutscenes are pillarboxed to the 16:9 aspect ratio by default. Fret not, though, because Flawless Widescreen has now been updated to support the trilogy as well. Just download and install it, select Mass Effect Legendary Edition and then you can also make FoV adjustments directly from this program too.

Another issue encountered specifically on PC is with mouse acceleration, which cannot be disabled by default in the first game. To fix this, go to your Mass Effect Legendary Edition\Game\ME1(or ME2 or ME3, depending on the one you're fixing)\Config. Once there, open the GamerSettings.ini file, add DepthOfField=False at the bottom of the [SystemSettings] section, then save.

Last but not least, if you wish to skip the intro, just head to Mass Effect Legendary Edition\Game\Launcher\Content\ and rename or delete the BWLogo1.bik file.