Spider-Man Miles Morales PC Camera Mod Introduces a Batman Arkham-Like Camera Position

Fans of the Batman-Arkham series will appreciate this new Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC camera mod.

Created by modder 'Maxie Zeus', this 'over-the-shoulder' camera mod for the latest Spider-Man PC port was also released for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered. As you might have guessed, it changes the game's default camera position to a more Batman Arkham-like camera by moving it closer to Miles. It's an interesting mod for sure and one that might add some immersion to the game for some players. We've included some screenshots and a video of this mod in action down below:

The mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods. Those interested will also need the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC modding tool in order to use it.

Are you interested in modding Miles Morales on PC? Be sure to check out this suit unlock mod as well. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Our very own Alessio Palumbo had to say this about the PC port:

With Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC, Sony confirms its commitment to the platform. It's the latest in a series of great ports that deliver the definitive version of a great game, providing enhanced visuals (including Ultrawide support), amazing granularity for tweaking all kinds of settings, and even full support for the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

In that sense, they could push Microsoft to do better, as they've been a bit lacking in the area despite being in the PC market for much longer. On the other hand, Sony's ports remain long staggered from the console releases. PlayStation president Hermen Hulst recently said it would be at least a year before a PS5 game gets to PC (live service titles notwithstanding).

If that's the case, Horizon Forbidden West could be coming out early next year, and God of War Ragnarok late next year. PC gamers certainly hope so.